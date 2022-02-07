XSGD Market Capitalization Tops $213.74 Million (XSGD)

XSGD (CURRENCY:XSGD) traded 1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 7th. One XSGD coin can currently be bought for about $0.75 or 0.00001694 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, XSGD has traded 0.8% lower against the dollar. XSGD has a market capitalization of $213.74 million and approximately $881,430.00 worth of XSGD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002266 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 21.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00001989 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.56 or 0.00051112 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 19% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,143.99 or 0.07121841 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.16 or 0.00054722 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44,059.37 or 0.99804214 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $25.06 or 0.00056776 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00006460 BTC.

XSGD Profile

XSGD launched on April 3rd, 2020. XSGD’s total supply is 293,638,171 coins and its circulating supply is 285,836,454 coins. XSGD’s official Twitter account is @xfers

According to CryptoCompare, “The XSGD Singapore-dollar backed stablecoin is one of Xfers offerings. XSGD is a regulated Singapore dollar-backed stablecoin, it runs both on the Ethereum blockchain as an ERC-20 token and on the Zilliqa blockchain as a ZRC-2 token. “

