YAM V3 (YAM) Achieves Market Cap of $4.60 Million

YAM V3 (CURRENCY:YAM) traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on February 7th. Over the last week, YAM V3 has traded up 26.4% against the U.S. dollar. YAM V3 has a market capitalization of $4.60 million and $868,732.00 worth of YAM V3 was traded on exchanges in the last day. One YAM V3 coin can now be bought for $0.35 or 0.00000791 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get YAM V3 alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002256 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00004424 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001131 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002257 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00043435 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.30 or 0.00108986 BTC.

About YAM V3

YAM V3 (YAM) is a coin. It launched on August 11th, 2020. YAM V3’s total supply is 14,139,073 coins and its circulating supply is 13,115,633 coins. YAM V3’s official website is yam.finance . YAM V3’s official Twitter account is @YamFinance . The official message board for YAM V3 is medium.com/@yamfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “YAM is an elastic supply crypto asset, where the supply expands and contracts in response to market conditions with the aim of targeting a 1 USD peg per YAM. One of the interesting differentiators about YAM’s approach is that 10% of each supply expansion (known as a rebase) is used to buy yCRV, a high-yielding basket of USD stablecoins, and is allocated to the Yam treasury which is controlled via community governance. Currently, there are 3 versions of YAM, this page refers to YAM. The other versions are also available on CryptoCompare at YAMV1 or YAMV2. “

Buying and Selling YAM V3

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as YAM V3 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade YAM V3 should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase YAM V3 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for YAM V3 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for YAM V3 and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.