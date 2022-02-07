Yamaguchi Financial Group (OTCMKTS:YFGSF) Reaches New 12-Month High at $5.49

Shares of Yamaguchi Financial Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:YFGSF) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $5.49 and last traded at $5.49, with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $5.49.
The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.49.
About Yamaguchi Financial Group (OTCMKTS:YFGSF)
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Yamaguchi Financial Group (YFGSF)
- onsemi Bottoms, Institutional Activity Turns Bullish
- LPL In Buy Range After Better-Than-Expected Q4 Report
- Bottom Fishing For Johnson Outdoors
- Intuitive Surgical is an Intuitive Buy
- Abbott Stock is an Oversold Play
Receive News & Ratings for Yamaguchi Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yamaguchi Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.