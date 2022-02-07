YF Link Trading Up 37.8% This Week (YFL)

YF Link (CURRENCY:YFL) traded up 31.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on February 7th. During the last seven days, YF Link has traded 37.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. YF Link has a market capitalization of $5.54 million and $1.17 million worth of YF Link was traded on exchanges in the last day. One YF Link coin can currently be purchased for about $107.52 or 0.00242637 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002256 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00004424 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001131 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002257 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00043435 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.30 or 0.00108986 BTC.

YFL is a coin. YF Link’s total supply is 52,000 coins and its circulating supply is 51,503 coins. YF Link’s official message board is medium.com/yflink . The official website for YF Link is yflink.io . YF Link’s official Twitter account is @YFLinkio and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The YFLINK or YFL governance token was introduced on August the 7th and fuses the LINK token with YFI liquidity mining mechanics. The YFI liquidity mining yield aggregator mechanics themselves were introduced recently in the form of the yearn.finance YFI token. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as YF Link directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire YF Link should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase YF Link using one of the exchanges listed above.

