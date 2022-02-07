York Capital Management Global Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

York Capital Management Global Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 49.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,519 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 4,430 shares during the period. Meta Platforms makes up approximately 0.2% of York Capital Management Global Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. York Capital Management Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $1,534,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the second quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the third quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FB opened at $238.77 on Monday. Meta Platforms Inc. has a twelve month low of $230.11 and a twelve month high of $384.33. The firm has a market cap of $664.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.18, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a 50 day moving average of $322.26 and a 200 day moving average of $340.25.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The social networking company reported $3.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.78 by ($0.11). Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 29.71% and a net margin of 33.38%. The firm had revenue of $33.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.88 earnings per share. Meta Platforms’s revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Meta Platforms Inc. will post 13.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on FB shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Meta Platforms from $430.00 to $336.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Loop Capital downgraded Meta Platforms from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $380.00 to $230.00 in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Meta Platforms from $420.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Meta Platforms from $430.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their target price on Meta Platforms from $405.00 to $375.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $345.53.

In other Meta Platforms news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,378 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.22, for a total transaction of $474,335.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 121 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.87, for a total transaction of $41,124.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 24,594 shares of company stock valued at $8,402,369. 14.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Meta Platforms Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

