Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.57 Per Share

Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, February 7th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be given a dividend of 0.57 per share by the restaurant operator on Friday, March 11th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. This is an increase from Yum! Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50.

Yum! Brands has increased its dividend by 38.9% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 4 consecutive years. Yum! Brands has a dividend payout ratio of 36.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Yum! Brands to earn $4.83 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 41.4%.

Shares of YUM traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $125.08. 1,666,491 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,860,132. Yum! Brands has a 1 year low of $101.94 and a 1 year high of $139.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.10, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $129.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $128.56.

In related news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,452 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.01, for a total transaction of $191,678.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Anthony Lowings sold 6,662 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.54, for a total value of $843,009.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,958 shares of company stock worth $1,395,929. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Yum! Brands stock. Camden National Bank purchased a new position in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,900 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000. 78.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on YUM shares. Bank of America started coverage on Yum! Brands in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. MKM Partners upgraded Yum! Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $142.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Atlantic Securities upgraded Yum! Brands from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $151.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Yum! Brands from $147.00 to $144.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Yum! Brands from $133.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $135.88.

Yum! Brands, Inc operates as a service restaurant company. The firm engages in the development, operation, franchise, and licenses a system of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: KFC Division, Pizza Hut Division, Taco Bell Division, and Habit Burger Grill Division. The KFC Division segment comprises of all operations of the KFC concept.

