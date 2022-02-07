Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Aeva Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AEVA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.43 Million

Brokerages forecast that Aeva Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AEVA) will report sales of $2.43 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Aeva Technologies’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.60 million and the highest is $3.00 million. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aeva Technologies will report full year sales of $9.40 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $8.00 million to $11.10 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $34.42 million, with estimates ranging from $33.00 million to $35.48 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Aeva Technologies.

Aeva Technologies (NYSE:AEVA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $3.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.97 million.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AEVA. Craig Hallum cut their target price on shares of Aeva Technologies from $15.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Aeva Technologies from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.00.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Aeva Technologies during the third quarter valued at $394,000. Carlson Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Aeva Technologies during the third quarter valued at $128,000. Natixis bought a new position in shares of Aeva Technologies during the second quarter valued at $497,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Aeva Technologies during the second quarter valued at $8,101,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Aeva Technologies during the second quarter valued at $5,214,000. 46.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Aeva Technologies stock opened at $5.24 on Monday. Aeva Technologies has a 52-week low of $4.37 and a 52-week high of $21.83. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.20.

Aeva Technologies Company Profile

Aeva Technologies, Inc, through its frequency modulated continuous wave (FMCW) sensing technology, designs a 4D LiDAR-on-chip that enables the adoption of LiDAR across various applications. The company is based in Mountain View, California.

