Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Clearside Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSD) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $13.16 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Clearside Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSD) to announce sales of $13.16 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Clearside Biomedical’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $24.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $800,000.00. Clearside Biomedical reported sales of $10,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 131,500%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Clearside Biomedical will report full-year sales of $17.06 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.70 million to $27.89 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $9.67 million, with estimates ranging from $120,000.00 to $19.57 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Clearside Biomedical.

Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.01. Clearside Biomedical had a negative net margin of 652.60% and a negative return on equity of 161.73%. The company had revenue of $3.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.32 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.05) EPS.

CLSD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Clearside Biomedical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.95.

Shares of CLSD stock opened at $1.79 on Monday. Clearside Biomedical has a 52-week low of $1.70 and a 52-week high of $7.73. The stock has a market cap of $106.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.89 and a beta of 1.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.58 and a 200-day moving average of $4.54.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Clearside Biomedical by 26.4% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Clearside Biomedical by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Clearside Biomedical by 29.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 26,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 6,056 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC boosted its stake in shares of Clearside Biomedical by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 60,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Clearside Biomedical by 61.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 30,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 11,692 shares during the period. 33.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Clearside Biomedical, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of drug therapies to treat blinding diseases of the eye. Its pipeline includes Suprachoroidal CLS-TA, Suprachoroidal, Suprachoroidal CLS-TA, and gene therapy. The company was founded by Samir Kumar Patel, Vladimir Zarnitsyn, Mark Prausnitz, Daniel H.

