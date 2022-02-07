Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) to Announce $1.41 EPS

Equities analysts predict that Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) will announce earnings of $1.41 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Federal Realty Investment Trust’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.47 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.38. Federal Realty Investment Trust posted earnings per share of $1.14 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 23.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Federal Realty Investment Trust will report full-year earnings of $5.50 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.47 to $5.56. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $5.83 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.73 to $5.95. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Federal Realty Investment Trust.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.64). Federal Realty Investment Trust had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 26.33%. The business had revenue of $247.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $228.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.12 EPS. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FRT shares. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. TheStreet upgraded Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Federal Realty Investment Trust presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FRT. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 4.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 86,993 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,992,000 after acquiring an additional 3,557 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Federal Realty Investment Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,527,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Federal Realty Investment Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $266,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 34.1% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 53,686 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,322,000 after acquiring an additional 13,656 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 116.4% in the second quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 5,184 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $607,000 after acquiring an additional 2,788 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FRT stock traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $122.53. 362,453 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 605,626. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of $90.16 and a fifty-two week high of $140.51. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $129.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $124.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The stock has a market cap of $9.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.44, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.12.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Company Profile

Federal Realty Investment Trust operates as an equity real estate investment trust. It owns, manages, and re-develops retail and mixed-use properties. The company was founded on January 1, 2022 and is headquartered in North Bethesda, MD.

