Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Intrusion Inc. (NASDAQ:INTZ) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.04 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Intrusion Inc. (NASDAQ:INTZ) to report $3.04 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Intrusion’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.38 million and the highest is $3.70 million. Intrusion reported sales of $1.58 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 92.4%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Intrusion will report full-year sales of $8.87 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $8.01 million to $9.73 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $16.25 million, with estimates ranging from $15.65 million to $16.84 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Intrusion.

Intrusion (NASDAQ:INTZ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $1.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 million. Intrusion had a negative net margin of 261.81% and a negative return on equity of 167.23%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.10) earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on INTZ shares. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of Intrusion from $4.50 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Intrusion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Intrusion in the second quarter valued at $348,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Intrusion in the second quarter valued at $246,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intrusion in the third quarter valued at about $2,650,000. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Intrusion in the second quarter valued at about $110,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Intrusion by 2,716.1% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 43,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $673,000 after purchasing an additional 42,100 shares during the period. 20.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ INTZ opened at $3.44 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $64.65 million, a P/E ratio of -3.21 and a beta of 1.40. Intrusion has a 52-week low of $2.84 and a 52-week high of $29.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.65.

Intrusion, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions. It specializes in the development and marketing of entity identification, high speed data mining cybercrime and advanced persistent threat detection products. The company supports a range of customers including United States federal government entities, local government, banks, airlines, credit unions, and other financial institutions as well as hospitals, and other healthcare providers by providing products such as TraceCop for identity discovery and disclosure, and Savant for network data mining and advanced persistent threat detection.

