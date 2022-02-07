Zacks: Analysts Anticipate ironSource Ltd. (NYSE:IS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $143.92 Million

Wall Street analysts expect ironSource Ltd. (NYSE:IS) to announce $143.92 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for ironSource’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $142.49 million and the highest estimate coming in at $147.50 million. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that ironSource will report full-year sales of $539.42 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $537.68 million to $542.70 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $703.73 million, with estimates ranging from $687.00 million to $716.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for ironSource.

ironSource (NYSE:IS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $140.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $129.30 million.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of ironSource in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson assumed coverage on ironSource in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of ironSource in a report on Monday, December 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $10.50 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of ironSource from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of ironSource in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.71.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Baupost Group LLC MA purchased a new stake in shares of ironSource during the second quarter valued at approximately $80,066,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in ironSource in the third quarter worth $392,000. Senator Investment Group LP purchased a new stake in ironSource in the second quarter worth $7,350,000. Luxor Capital Group LP purchased a new stake in ironSource in the second quarter worth $5,170,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in ironSource in the third quarter worth $2,540,000. 18.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:IS opened at $6.92 on Monday. ironSource has a 1-year low of $5.69 and a 1-year high of $13.14. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.35.

ironSource Company Profile

ironSource Ltd. operates a business platform for app developers and telecom operators. Its platforms include Sonic solution suite that supports developers to launch, monetize, and scale their apps and games by providing solutions for app discovery, user growth, content monetization, analytics, and publishing; and Aura solution suite, which allows telecom operators to enrich the device experience by creating new engagement touchpoints that deliver relevant content for their users across the entire lifecycle of the device.

