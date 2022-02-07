Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:LLNW) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $55.72 Million

Brokerages forecast that Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:LLNW) will announce $55.72 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Limelight Networks’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $56.60 million and the lowest is $53.90 million. Limelight Networks reported sales of $51.20 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 8.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Limelight Networks will report full year sales of $243.81 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $241.00 million to $246.60 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $266.82 million, with estimates ranging from $260.67 million to $275.40 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Limelight Networks.

Get Limelight Networks alerts:

Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The information services provider reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $62.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.57 million. Limelight Networks had a negative net margin of 26.22% and a negative return on equity of 25.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.06) EPS.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on LLNW shares. Raymond James raised shares of Limelight Networks from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Limelight Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Truist Financial raised shares of Limelight Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $3.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Lake Street Capital boosted their price target on shares of Limelight Networks from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Craig Hallum raised shares of Limelight Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $3.50 to $4.00 in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Limelight Networks currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.33.

NASDAQ LLNW opened at $4.09 on Monday. Limelight Networks has a 52-week low of $2.30 and a 52-week high of $4.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a current ratio of 3.22. The company has a market capitalization of $547.29 million, a P/E ratio of -8.89 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.52 and a 200-day moving average of $2.99.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Limelight Networks by 33.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,893,675 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $12,265,000 after purchasing an additional 981,570 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Limelight Networks by 5.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,304,014 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $7,257,000 after purchasing an additional 119,639 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its holdings in Limelight Networks by 35.6% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 2,106,348 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $7,225,000 after purchasing an additional 553,165 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Limelight Networks by 1.6% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,979,893 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,712,000 after purchasing an additional 30,635 shares during the period. Finally, Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA grew its holdings in Limelight Networks by 4.6% in the third quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 1,944,533 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,628,000 after purchasing an additional 85,173 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 47.25% of the company’s stock.

About Limelight Networks

Limelight Networks, Inc engages in the provision of content delivery network services. Its products include digital content and video delivery, cloud security, edge computing, origin storage and support services. The company’s solutions include realtime streaming, file distribution, live video and video on demand.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Limelight Networks (LLNW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Limelight Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Limelight Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.