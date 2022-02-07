Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $7.51 Billion

Equities analysts expect Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) to announce sales of $7.51 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Micron Technology’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $7.54 billion and the lowest is $7.50 billion. Micron Technology reported sales of $6.24 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Micron Technology will report full year sales of $31.99 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $31.29 billion to $32.41 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $36.87 billion, with estimates ranging from $32.57 billion to $39.08 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Micron Technology.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.05. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 24.86%. The company had revenue of $7.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on MU shares. Cowen raised their price objective on Micron Technology from $80.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Micron Technology from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Mizuho raised their price objective on Micron Technology from $98.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. New Street Research started coverage on Micron Technology in a report on Monday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Micron Technology in a report on Monday, October 25th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.93.

In other Micron Technology news, EVP Manish H. Bhatia sold 97,107 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.02, for a total value of $9,324,214.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.16, for a total value of $9,716,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 240,407 shares of company stock valued at $22,948,161. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MU. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. boosted its stake in Micron Technology by 600.0% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 350 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC boosted its stake in Micron Technology by 91.1% during the third quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 472 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management boosted its stake in Micron Technology by 237.3% during the fourth quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 398 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Micron Technology by 93.0% during the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 415 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 77.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MU opened at $81.17 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $90.89 billion, a PE ratio of 12.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $88.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.74. Micron Technology has a 12-month low of $65.67 and a 12-month high of $98.45.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 31st. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.17%.

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute & Networking Business Unit (CNBU), Mobile Business Unit (MBU), Storage Business Unit (SBU), and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The CNBU segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

