Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI) to Announce $0.90 EPS

Wall Street analysts forecast that Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI) will announce $0.90 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Monarch Casino & Resort’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.97 and the lowest is $0.81. Monarch Casino & Resort reported earnings of $0.80 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Monarch Casino & Resort will report full year earnings of $3.40 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.31 to $3.48. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $4.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.22 to $5.19. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Monarch Casino & Resort.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Monarch Casino & Resort from $83.00 to $82.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Monarch Casino & Resort from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 17th.

Shares of NASDAQ MCRI opened at $64.68 on Monday. Monarch Casino & Resort has a 1-year low of $54.06 and a 1-year high of $76.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $68.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 19.60 and a beta of 1.74.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $733,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Monarch Casino & Resort in the 4th quarter worth approximately $188,000. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in Monarch Casino & Resort by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 321,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,759,000 after buying an additional 1,799 shares during the period. Strs Ohio increased its position in Monarch Casino & Resort by 27.5% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $961,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in Monarch Casino & Resort by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 83,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,174,000 after buying an additional 2,796 shares during the period. 63.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Monarch Casino & Resort Company Profile

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc owns and operates the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa, a hotel & casino facility in Reno, Nevada and the Monarch Black Hawk Casino in Black Hawk, Colorado. The Atlantis features casino space; guest rooms; food outlets; espresso and pastry bars; health spa and salon; retail outlets offering clothing and traditional gift shop merchandise; family entertainment centre; banquet, convention and meeting room space.

