Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI) to Announce $0.90 EPS

Wall Street analysts forecast that Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI) will announce $0.90 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Monarch Casino & Resort’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.97 and the lowest is $0.81. Monarch Casino & Resort reported earnings of $0.80 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 23rd.
On average, analysts expect that Monarch Casino & Resort will report full year earnings of $3.40 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.31 to $3.48. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $4.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.22 to $5.19. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Monarch Casino & Resort.
A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Monarch Casino & Resort from $83.00 to $82.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Monarch Casino & Resort from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 17th.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $733,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Monarch Casino & Resort in the 4th quarter worth approximately $188,000. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in Monarch Casino & Resort by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 321,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,759,000 after buying an additional 1,799 shares during the period. Strs Ohio increased its position in Monarch Casino & Resort by 27.5% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $961,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in Monarch Casino & Resort by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 83,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,174,000 after buying an additional 2,796 shares during the period. 63.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Monarch Casino & Resort Company Profile
Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc owns and operates the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa, a hotel & casino facility in Reno, Nevada and the Monarch Black Hawk Casino in Black Hawk, Colorado. The Atlantis features casino space; guest rooms; food outlets; espresso and pastry bars; health spa and salon; retail outlets offering clothing and traditional gift shop merchandise; family entertainment centre; banquet, convention and meeting room space.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Monarch Casino & Resort (MCRI)
- 3 Inflation-Proof ETFs to Put into Your Portfolio
- Energy, Banks, Industrials: 3 Stocks to Buy in Strong Areas of the Market
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 1/31 – 2/4
- Ford Gets Dented By Inflation, Supply Chain Issues
- 3 Underrated Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Monarch Casino & Resort (MCRI)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Monarch Casino & Resort Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monarch Casino & Resort and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.