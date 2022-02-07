Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Olympic Steel, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZEUS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $595.40 Million

Brokerages expect that Olympic Steel, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZEUS) will post $595.40 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Olympic Steel’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $585.30 million to $605.50 million. Olympic Steel posted sales of $331.55 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 79.6%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Olympic Steel will report full-year sales of $2.27 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.24 billion to $2.29 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.92 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.77 billion to $2.06 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Olympic Steel.

Olympic Steel (NASDAQ:ZEUS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $4.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.62 by $1.47. The business had revenue of $668.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $645.35 million. Olympic Steel had a net margin of 4.85% and a return on equity of 30.19%.

In other news, insider David A. Wolfort sold 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.50, for a total value of $39,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider David A. Wolfort sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.90, for a total transaction of $191,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,869 shares of company stock worth $283,316. Insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ZEUS. UBS Group AG increased its position in Olympic Steel by 117.8% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,686 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 912 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in Olympic Steel during the third quarter worth about $108,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Olympic Steel by 410.4% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,828 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 3,882 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Olympic Steel during the second quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in Olympic Steel by 9.2% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 6,857 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.29% of the company’s stock.

ZEUS opened at $21.80 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.26, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $241.48 million, a P/E ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.69. Olympic Steel has a 52-week low of $14.87 and a 52-week high of $40.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $22.80.

Olympic Steel, Inc engages in the processing, sale, and distribution of metal products. It operates through the following segments: Carbon Flat Products, Specialty Metals Flat Products, and Tubular and Pipe Products. The Carbon Flat Products includes large volumes of processed carbon and coated flat-rolled sheet, coil and plate products, and fabricated parts.

