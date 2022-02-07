Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Pear Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:PEAR) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.23 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Pear Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:PEAR) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.23) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Pear Therapeutics’ earnings. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pear Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($1.02) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.31) to ($0.84). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($1.24) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.34) to ($1.14). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Pear Therapeutics.

Get Pear Therapeutics alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PEAR. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Pear Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Pear Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Pear Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Pear Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Pear Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pear Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.00.

Shares of PEAR stock remained flat at $$4.32 on Monday. 3,826 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 492,400. Pear Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $3.46 and a 52 week high of $14.60.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pear Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc acquired a new position in shares of Pear Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Pear Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,846,000. Finally, 5AM Venture Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pear Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $115,517,000.

About Pear Therapeutics

Pear Therapeutics Inc is involved in developing and commercializing software-based medicines, called prescription digital therapeutics. The company’s principal pipeline of products include reset(R), for the treatment of substance use disorder, reSET-O(R), for the treatment of opioid use disorder and Somryst(R) for the treatment of chronic insomnia.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Pear Therapeutics (PEAR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Pear Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pear Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.