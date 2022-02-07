Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) to Post $4.21 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) to announce $4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Thirteen analysts have provided estimates for Signature Bank’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.38 to $4.81. Signature Bank reported earnings of $3.24 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 29.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Signature Bank will report full-year earnings of $19.11 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $15.15 to $22.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $25.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $21.99 to $27.65. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Signature Bank.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The bank reported $4.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.97 by $0.37. Signature Bank had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 39.74%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.26 EPS.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Signature Bank from $400.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Signature Bank from $400.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Signature Bank from $288.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Signature Bank from $475.00 to $508.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price objective on Signature Bank from $375.00 to $415.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Signature Bank presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $386.54.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBNY. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Signature Bank by 6.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,285,318 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,298,339,000 after buying an additional 315,375 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Signature Bank by 2.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,285,183 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,439,050,000 after purchasing an additional 129,769 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Signature Bank by 0.9% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,844,962 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,190,165,000 after purchasing an additional 41,884 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Signature Bank by 65.5% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,120,157 shares of the bank’s stock worth $304,997,000 after purchasing an additional 443,323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC lifted its stake in Signature Bank by 21.9% during the third quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 887,420 shares of the bank’s stock worth $241,627,000 after purchasing an additional 159,624 shares during the last quarter. 93.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBNY traded up $0.79 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $321.66. 23,097 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,055,354. Signature Bank has a 1 year low of $176.50 and a 1 year high of $374.76. The company has a market cap of $19.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.50, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $324.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $295.01.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Investors of record on Friday, January 28th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 27th. Signature Bank’s payout ratio is 14.90%.

Signature Bank Company Profile

Signature Bank engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Specialty Finance segments. The Commercial Banking segment comprises of commercial real estate lending, commercial and industrial lending, and commercial deposit gathering activities.

