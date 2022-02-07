Zacks: Analysts Anticipate The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) to Announce $0.36 EPS

Wall Street brokerages predict that The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.36 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Southern’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.35 to $0.37. Southern posted earnings per share of $0.47 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 23.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Southern will report full year earnings of $3.39 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.35 to $3.41. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $3.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.50 to $3.57. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Southern.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.01. Southern had a net margin of 13.40% and a return on equity of 11.38%. The firm had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.15 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis.

SO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Mizuho upgraded shares of Southern from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, December 6th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $71.00 in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Southern from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $73.00 to $72.00 in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Southern from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Southern from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Southern currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.44.

NYSE:SO traded down $1.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $67.65. 7,513,899 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,792,150. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.06. Southern has a 1 year low of $56.69 and a 1 year high of $69.76. The company has a market cap of $71.70 billion, a PE ratio of 23.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.51.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be given a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 18th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.90%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 93.29%.

In other Southern news, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 2,000 shares of Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.45, for a total transaction of $122,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.59, for a total transaction of $171,475.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 78,960 shares of company stock worth $5,296,450 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southern during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southern during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southern during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Disciplined Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southern during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southern during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 59.05% of the company’s stock.

The Southern Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

