Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) to Announce $4.48 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) will announce $4.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Ulta Beauty’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $3.41 and the highest is $5.14. Ulta Beauty reported earnings per share of $3.41 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 31.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, March 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Ulta Beauty will report full-year earnings of $17.15 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $16.89 to $17.70. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $17.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $16.95 to $19.00. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Ulta Beauty.

Get Ulta Beauty alerts:

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $3.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.51 by $1.43. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 46.16%. The firm had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.64 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis.

ULTA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $415.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. UBS Group raised their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $455.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $490.00 to $440.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $345.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $424.00 target price on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $446.61.

In other news, COO Kecia Steelman sold 5,182 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $408.30, for a total value of $2,115,810.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mary N. Dillon sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $410.61, for a total value of $20,530,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,764,900 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,993,331,000 after acquiring an additional 73,134 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,104,245 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $397,603,000 after acquiring an additional 149,814 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 690.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,085,120 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $391,641,000 after purchasing an additional 947,858 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in Ulta Beauty in the 2nd quarter worth $373,386,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in Ulta Beauty by 609.9% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 855,478 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $295,798,000 after buying an additional 734,964 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.21% of the company’s stock.

Ulta Beauty stock traded up $0.98 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $366.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 677,146. Ulta Beauty has a 12-month low of $297.00 and a 12-month high of $422.43. The company has a market capitalization of $19.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.43, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $383.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $378.71.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. The company was founded on January 9, 1990 and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ulta Beauty (ULTA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ulta Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ulta Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.