Zacks: Analysts Expect Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) to Post $1.62 EPS

Brokerages expect that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) will announce $1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.89 and the lowest is $1.39. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store posted earnings per share of $0.70 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 131.4%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store will report full year earnings of $7.30 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.25 to $7.86. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $8.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.21 to $8.43. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $784.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $768.67 million. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a net margin of 3.96% and a return on equity of 22.21%. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CBRL shares. Loop Capital started coverage on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. MKM Partners dropped their target price on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Benchmark assumed coverage on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $148.00 to $136.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cracker Barrel Old Country Store presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $148.44.

CBRL traded up $0.94 during trading on Monday, hitting $121.18. 6,852 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 331,533. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $125.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $133.93. The firm has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.40. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has a 1 year low of $111.79 and a 1 year high of $178.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.79.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th were issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 13th. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 105.26%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CBRL. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 818.2% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 568,654 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $79,521,000 after acquiring an additional 506,721 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 56.3% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 876,664 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $130,150,000 after buying an additional 315,645 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 49,592.2% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 285,730 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $39,956,000 after buying an additional 285,155 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 840.6% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 315,968 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $46,909,000 after buying an additional 282,377 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 262.0% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 64,815 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $9,622,000 after buying an additional 104,815 shares during the period. 83.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Company Profile

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc engages in the operation and development of restaurant and retail outlets. The format of its stores consists of a trademarked rustic old country-store design that offers restaurant menu featuring home-style country food. The company was founded by Dan W. Evins on September 19, 1969 and is headquartered in Lebanon, TN.

