Zacks: Analysts Expect Dermata Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:DRMA) to Post -$0.29 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect Dermata Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:DRMA) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.29) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Dermata Therapeutics’ earnings. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dermata Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($2.39) per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($1.75) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Dermata Therapeutics.

Get Dermata Therapeutics alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dermata Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Dermata Therapeutics stock. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dermata Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:DRMA) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 15,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,000. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.19% of Dermata Therapeutics at the end of the most recent quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:DRMA opened at $2.22 on Monday. Dermata Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.41 and a 52-week high of $6.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.02.

About Dermata Therapeutics

Dermata Therapeutics Inc is a privately held biotechnology company. It focused on treatment of medical and aesthetic skin diseases and conditions. The company’s product pipeline consist DMT310 which is in clinical trial. Dermata Therapeutics Inc is based in SAN DIEGO.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Dermata Therapeutics (DRMA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Dermata Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dermata Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.