Zacks: Analysts Expect Dermata Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:DRMA) to Post -$0.29 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect Dermata Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:DRMA) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.29) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Dermata Therapeutics’ earnings. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dermata Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($2.39) per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($1.75) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Dermata Therapeutics.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dermata Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th.
Shares of NASDAQ:DRMA opened at $2.22 on Monday. Dermata Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.41 and a 52-week high of $6.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.02.
About Dermata Therapeutics
Dermata Therapeutics Inc is a privately held biotechnology company. It focused on treatment of medical and aesthetic skin diseases and conditions. The company’s product pipeline consist DMT310 which is in clinical trial. Dermata Therapeutics Inc is based in SAN DIEGO.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Dermata Therapeutics (DRMA)
- 3 Inflation-Proof ETFs to Put into Your Portfolio
- Energy, Banks, Industrials: 3 Stocks to Buy in Strong Areas of the Market
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 1/31 – 2/4
- Ford Gets Dented By Inflation, Supply Chain Issues
- 3 Underrated Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Dermata Therapeutics (DRMA)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Dermata Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dermata Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.