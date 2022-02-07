Zacks: Analysts Expect DURECT Co. (NASDAQ:DRRX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.40 Million

Brokerages expect DURECT Co. (NASDAQ:DRRX) to post $2.40 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for DURECT’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.80 million and the lowest is $2.00 million. DURECT reported sales of $2.21 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DURECT will report full-year sales of $9.08 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $8.68 million to $9.48 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $20.79 million, with estimates ranging from $15.14 million to $26.45 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover DURECT.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on DRRX. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of DURECT in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DURECT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 3rd.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in DURECT during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of DURECT during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in shares of DURECT during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of DURECT by 49.7% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 32,666 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 10,849 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in DURECT by 35.6% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 35,579 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 9,344 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.85% of the company’s stock.

DRRX stock opened at $0.70 on Monday. DURECT has a twelve month low of $0.61 and a twelve month high of $2.85. The company has a market cap of $159.91 million, a PE ratio of -6.39 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 8.88, a current ratio of 9.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

DURECT Company Profile

DURECT Corp. focuses in advancing novel and potentially lifesaving investigational therapies derived from its Epigenetic Regulator Program. Its pipeline is called DUR-928, an endogenous sulfated oxysterol and an epigenetic regulator. The company was founded by James E. Brown and Felix Theeuwes on February 6, 1998 and is headquartered in Cupertino, CA.

