Zacks: Analysts Expect DURECT Co. (NASDAQ:DRRX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.40 Million

Brokerages expect DURECT Co. (NASDAQ:DRRX) to post $2.40 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for DURECT’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.80 million and the lowest is $2.00 million. DURECT reported sales of $2.21 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 3rd.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that DURECT will report full-year sales of $9.08 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $8.68 million to $9.48 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $20.79 million, with estimates ranging from $15.14 million to $26.45 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover DURECT.
A number of research firms have recently issued reports on DRRX. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of DURECT in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DURECT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 3rd.
DRRX stock opened at $0.70 on Monday. DURECT has a twelve month low of $0.61 and a twelve month high of $2.85. The company has a market cap of $159.91 million, a PE ratio of -6.39 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 8.88, a current ratio of 9.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.
DURECT Company Profile
DURECT Corp. focuses in advancing novel and potentially lifesaving investigational therapies derived from its Epigenetic Regulator Program. Its pipeline is called DUR-928, an endogenous sulfated oxysterol and an epigenetic regulator. The company was founded by James E. Brown and Felix Theeuwes on February 6, 1998 and is headquartered in Cupertino, CA.
