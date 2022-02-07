Zacks: Analysts Expect Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP) to Post -$0.47 EPS

Analysts forecast that Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP) will post ($0.47) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Inspire Medical Systems’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.53) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.37). Inspire Medical Systems posted earnings per share of ($0.28) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 67.9%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Inspire Medical Systems will report full-year earnings of ($1.93) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.99) to ($1.83). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($1.43) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.81) to ($0.22). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Inspire Medical Systems.

Get Inspire Medical Systems alerts:

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Inspire Medical Systems from $238.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. SVB Leerink raised their price target on Inspire Medical Systems from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Inspire Medical Systems from $250.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Inspire Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Lake Street Capital raised their price target on Inspire Medical Systems from $260.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Inspire Medical Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $302.00.

In other news, insider Randy Ban sold 3,532 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.67, for a total value of $864,174.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Marilyn C. Nelson sold 25,106 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $5,397,790.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 38,398 shares of company stock worth $8,604,364. 4.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INSP. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,500,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,330,000 after purchasing an additional 24,333 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,240,000. EAM Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,327,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 60.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 125,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,180,000 after purchasing an additional 47,226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 361.1% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 309,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,892,000 after purchasing an additional 242,689 shares in the last quarter. 92.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:INSP opened at $223.00 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.10 billion, a PE ratio of -128.16 and a beta of 1.63. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $222.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $231.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 7.61 and a quick ratio of 7.14. Inspire Medical Systems has a 12 month low of $159.18 and a 12 month high of $286.29.

Inspire Medical Systems Company Profile

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea. It offers inspire therapy, which consists of a remote control and implantable components that includes pressure sensing lead, a neurostimulator, and a stimulation lead.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Inspire Medical Systems (INSP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Inspire Medical Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inspire Medical Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.