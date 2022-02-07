Zacks: Analysts Expect Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.17 Billion

Equities analysts expect that Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) will report $1.17 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Juniper Networks’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.16 billion to $1.17 billion. Juniper Networks reported sales of $1.07 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 9.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Juniper Networks will report full-year sales of $5.12 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.09 billion to $5.14 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $5.34 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.16 billion to $5.50 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Juniper Networks.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The network equipment provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.03. Juniper Networks had a net margin of 5.34% and a return on equity of 9.02%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

JNPR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Juniper Networks from $32.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Bank of America raised shares of Juniper Networks from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Juniper Networks from $33.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Juniper Networks from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Juniper Networks from $19.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.21.

Shares of Juniper Networks stock opened at $35.13 on Monday. Juniper Networks has a 52-week low of $23.12 and a 52-week high of $36.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a fifty day moving average of $33.68 and a 200-day moving average of $30.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.58.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. This is an increase from Juniper Networks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 105.26%.

In other news, Director William Stensrud sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.39, for a total value of $353,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Kenneth Bradley Miller sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.78, for a total transaction of $208,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,110 shares of company stock worth $936,598 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in Juniper Networks by 142.1% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 879 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Juniper Networks during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 61.1% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,289 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Juniper Networks during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Juniper Networks during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. 92.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Juniper Networks, Inc engages in the design, development, and sale of products and services for high-performance networks. Its products address network requirements for global service provides, cloud providers, national governments, research and public sector organizations, and other enterprises. The company was founded by Pradeep S.

