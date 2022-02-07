Zacks: Analysts Expect NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) to Announce $0.48 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) to report earnings of $0.48 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for NextEra Energy Partners’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.53 and the lowest is $0.42. NextEra Energy Partners reported earnings of $2.66 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 82%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NextEra Energy Partners will report full-year earnings of $2.67 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.12 to $3.03. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $3.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.32 to $3.49. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for NextEra Energy Partners.

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The solar energy provider reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.43). The firm had revenue of $232.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $358.81 million. NextEra Energy Partners had a return on equity of 2.55% and a net margin of 21.57%. NextEra Energy Partners’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.85 EPS.

NEP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James downgraded NextEra Energy Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NextEra Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $91.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 6th. TheStreet downgraded NextEra Energy Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on NextEra Energy Partners from $96.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on NextEra Energy Partners from $69.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.00.

NEP traded down $0.04 during trading on Monday, reaching $73.76. The stock had a trading volume of 324,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 674,699. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.82. The company has a quick ratio of 3.00, a current ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $5.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.78. NextEra Energy Partners has a one year low of $63.50 and a one year high of $88.80.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 4th will be issued a $0.7075 dividend. This represents a $2.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.84%. This is an increase from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 3rd. NextEra Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 156.35%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NextEra Energy Partners in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in NextEra Energy Partners by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 400 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new stake in NextEra Energy Partners in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new position in NextEra Energy Partners in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in NextEra Energy Partners in the third quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors own 80.79% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Partners Company Profile

NextEra Energy Partners LP engages in the acquisition, management, and ownership of contracted clean energy projects with long-term cash flows. It owns interests in wind and solar projects in North America, as well as natural gas infrastructure assets in Texas. The company was founded on March 6, 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, FL.

