Zacks: Analysts Expect Omega Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:OMGA) Will Post Earnings of -$0.57 Per Share

Posted by on Feb 7th, 2022

Brokerages expect that Omega Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:OMGA) will post earnings of ($0.57) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Omega Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.74) to ($0.46). The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Omega Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($2.91) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.87) to ($1.77). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($3.34) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.73) to ($2.56). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Omega Therapeutics.

Omega Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OMGA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($0.09).

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Omega Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Omega Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.20.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Omega Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $46,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Omega Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in Omega Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $75,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in Omega Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in Omega Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $80,000.

Shares of Omega Therapeutics stock traded up $0.25 on Monday, reaching $12.18. 81,582 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 75,151. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.73. The company has a quick ratio of 16.69, a current ratio of 16.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Omega Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $8.52 and a fifty-two week high of $31.41.

About Omega Therapeutics

Omega Therapeutics Inc is a development-stage biotechnology company. Its OMEGA Epigenomic Programming(TM) platform harness the power of epigenetics to develop a new class of DNA-sequence-targeting, mRNA-encoded programmable epigenetic medicines. Omega Therapeutics Inc is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass.

