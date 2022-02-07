Zacks: Analysts Expect Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO) to Post $0.57 Earnings Per Share

Analysts forecast that Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO) will report earnings per share of $0.57 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Perrigo’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.55 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.61. Perrigo posted earnings of $0.93 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 38.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, March 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Perrigo will report full year earnings of $2.02 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.00 to $2.06. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.43 to $2.61. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Perrigo.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.20). Perrigo had a negative net margin of 5.86% and a positive return on equity of 5.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS.

Separately, Raymond James decreased their price target on Perrigo from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th.

In other news, EVP Svend Andersen acquired 3,655 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $37.10 per share, for a total transaction of $135,600.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Todd W. Kingma acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $37.55 per share, for a total transaction of $112,650.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 49,955 shares of company stock worth $1,818,392. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Perrigo by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel boosted its position in shares of Perrigo by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 33,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,589,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Perrigo by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 34,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,338,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd boosted its position in shares of Perrigo by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd now owns 4,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Perrigo by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 33,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,319,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PRGO traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $36.84. 1,411 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,533,981. The company has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.60 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.44. Perrigo has a 52 week low of $35.34 and a 52 week high of $50.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.11.

About Perrigo

Perrigo Co Plc provides self-care products and over-the-counter (OTC) health and wellness solutions. It enhances individual well-being by empowering consumers to proactively prevent or treat conditions that can be self-managed. The company was founded by Luther Perrigo in 1887 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

