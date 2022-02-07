Zacks: Analysts Expect Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI) to Post -$0.11 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI) to report ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Puma Biotechnology’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.00 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.21). Puma Biotechnology reported earnings per share of ($0.38) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 71.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Puma Biotechnology will report full-year earnings of ($0.93) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.03) to ($0.82). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.13 to $0.14. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Puma Biotechnology.

Puma Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PBYI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.78). Puma Biotechnology had a negative return on equity of 665.45% and a negative net margin of 19.29%. The business had revenue of $46.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.44 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.79) EPS. Puma Biotechnology’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Puma Biotechnology from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $2.75 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Puma Biotechnology presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.55.

In related news, CEO Alan H. Auerbach sold 22,875 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.19, for a total value of $72,971.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 39,244 shares of company stock valued at $122,888. Insiders own 19.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Puma Biotechnology by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 15,541 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 1,776 shares in the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC grew its position in Puma Biotechnology by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 12,385 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,846 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Puma Biotechnology by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,825 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,980 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Puma Biotechnology by 427.7% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,907 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 5,598 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Puma Biotechnology by 30.8% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 25,688 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 6,053 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PBYI traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $2.46. The company had a trading volume of 5,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 708,004. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. Puma Biotechnology has a one year low of $2.17 and a one year high of $14.14. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.11. The company has a market capitalization of $100.58 million, a PE ratio of -2.04 and a beta of 0.93.

Puma Biotechnology Company Profile

Puma Biotechnology, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It acquires and develops innovative products for the treatment of various forms of cancer. The company focuses on in-licensing drug candidates that are undergoing or have already completed initial clinical testing for the treatment of cancer and then seek to further develop those drug candidates for commercial use.

