Zacks: Analysts Expect Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR) Will Announce Earnings of $1.23 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR) to report $1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Victory Capital’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.28 and the lowest is $1.19. Victory Capital posted earnings per share of $1.07 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Victory Capital will report full year earnings of $4.78 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.74 to $4.84. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $5.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.03 to $5.62. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Victory Capital.

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $226.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $227.44 million. Victory Capital had a net margin of 30.59% and a return on equity of 41.03%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.97 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Victory Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Victory Capital from $43.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Victory Capital in a report on Monday, January 24th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Victory Capital from $42.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Victory Capital from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.71.

Shares of NASDAQ VCTR traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $34.08. 3,428 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 184,717. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $34.33. The stock has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of 9.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Victory Capital has a twelve month low of $23.01 and a twelve month high of $43.09.

In other news, CFO Michael Dennis Policarpo acquired 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $34.62 per share, with a total value of $259,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Crestview Partners Ii Gp, L.P. sold 3,136,231 shares of Victory Capital stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total transaction of $106,631,854.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 50,400 shares of company stock valued at $1,754,028 in the last three months. 10.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VCTR. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Victory Capital in the third quarter valued at $42,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Victory Capital by 219,900.0% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 2,199 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Victory Capital by 335.7% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 2,719 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Victory Capital by 66.5% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Victory Capital by 406.7% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 4,242 shares during the last quarter. 40.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Victory Capital Company Profile

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of investment management products and services to institutional and intermediary clients. The company sells and distributes its products through centralized distribution model, broker-dealers, retirement platforms, and registered investment advisor networks.

