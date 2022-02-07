Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG) Will Post Earnings of $0.52 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG) to report $0.52 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Air Transport Services Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.55 and the lowest is $0.50. Air Transport Services Group reported earnings per share of $0.38 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 36.8%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Air Transport Services Group will report full year earnings of $1.67 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.63 to $1.70. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.77 to $1.95. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Air Transport Services Group.

Get Air Transport Services Group alerts:

Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The transportation company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $465.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $437.37 million. Air Transport Services Group had a net margin of 11.63% and a return on equity of 11.74%. The company’s revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share.

Shares of ATSG traded up $0.55 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $26.82. The stock had a trading volume of 266,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 299,193. The firm has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.53 and a beta of 0.59. Air Transport Services Group has a 12 month low of $21.42 and a 12 month high of $31.48. The business has a fifty day moving average of $27.55 and a 200 day moving average of $26.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.09.

In related news, VP Deborah A. Loveless sold 3,453 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.27, for a total transaction of $97,616.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider David R. Soaper bought 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $24.96 per share, with a total value of $998,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ATSG. River Road Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Air Transport Services Group by 8.6% during the third quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 9,486,061 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $244,835,000 after purchasing an additional 750,442 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Air Transport Services Group by 1.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,367,356 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $124,684,000 after purchasing an additional 97,794 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Air Transport Services Group by 1.5% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,493,212 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $64,354,000 after purchasing an additional 36,739 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Air Transport Services Group by 4.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,619,824 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $37,629,000 after purchasing an additional 75,355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Air Transport Services Group by 1.4% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,406,108 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $36,292,000 after purchasing an additional 19,161 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.84% of the company’s stock.

Air Transport Services Group Company Profile

Air Transport Services Group, Inc engages in the provision of airline operations, aircraft leases, aircraft maintenance and other support services primarily to the cargo transportation and package delivery industries. It operates through the CAM and ACMI Services segments. The CAM segment consists of the company’s aircraft leasing operations.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Air Transport Services Group (ATSG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Air Transport Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Transport Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.