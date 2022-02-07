Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK) to Announce -$1.18 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK) will announce ($1.18) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Allakos’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($1.09) and the lowest is ($1.25). Allakos posted earnings per share of ($0.86) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 37.2%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Allakos will report full year earnings of ($4.46) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.54) to ($4.35). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($4.22) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.25) to ($1.39). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Allakos.

Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($1.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.12) by ($0.04).

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Allakos in a report on Monday, October 18th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Allakos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. SVB Leerink downgraded Allakos from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Lifesci Capital cut shares of Allakos from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Allakos from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.44.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Allakos by 177.0% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Allakos in the 4th quarter valued at $73,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Allakos in the 2nd quarter valued at $103,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Allakos in the 1st quarter valued at $142,000. Finally, Amundi acquired a new position in Allakos in the 2nd quarter valued at $153,000. Institutional investors own 78.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Allakos stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Monday, hitting $6.58. 995,972 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,614,859. Allakos has a fifty-two week low of $5.95 and a fifty-two week high of $157.98. The stock has a market cap of $357.38 million, a PE ratio of -1.59 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $30.54.

Allakos, Inc engages in the development of therapeutic antibodies. Its primary product is AK002, a monoclonal antibody used for the treatment of various eosinophil and mast cell related diseases such as eosinophilic gastritis, urticaria, severe allergic conjunctivitis, and indolent systemic mastocytosis.

