Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:APVO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $3.40 Million

Brokerages forecast that Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:APVO) will post sales of $3.40 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Aptevo Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.30 million to $3.50 million. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Friday, February 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aptevo Therapeutics will report full year sales of $12.03 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $11.93 million to $12.13 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $15.90 million, with estimates ranging from $13.80 million to $18.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Aptevo Therapeutics.

Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.45) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.48) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.65 million. Aptevo Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 265.80% and a negative return on equity of 248.45%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on APVO. Roth Capital lowered their price objective on Aptevo Therapeutics from $50.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 15th. UBS Group cut Aptevo Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Aptevo Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th.

In other news, major shareholder Kevin C. Tang sold 255,331 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.03, for a total value of $1,794,976.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Kevin C. Tang sold 369,533 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.34, for a total transaction of $3,081,905.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 10.88% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. QS Investors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aptevo Therapeutics by 37.3% during the second quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 15,650 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 4,250 shares in the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in Aptevo Therapeutics by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 15,350 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Aptevo Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $3,729,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Aptevo Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,217,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Aptevo Therapeutics by 8.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 38,917 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $872,000 after buying an additional 3,155 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:APVO opened at $5.58 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.82. Aptevo Therapeutics has a one year low of $4.74 and a one year high of $43.21.

Aptevo Therapeutics Company Profile

Aptevo Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which focuses on developing novel immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer. Its pipeline APVO436, ALG.APV-527 and APVO603 were developed based on the ADAPTIR modular protein platform technology and APVO442 was developed based on the new ADAPTIR-FLE platform technology.

