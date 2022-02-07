Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) to Post $3.35 EPS

Brokerages predict that Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $3.35 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Essex Property Trust’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $3.28 and the highest estimate coming in at $3.39. Essex Property Trust posted earnings per share of $3.07 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 9.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, April 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Essex Property Trust will report full-year earnings of $13.98 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.61 to $14.39. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $15.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.41 to $15.68. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Essex Property Trust.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.24 by ($1.14). Essex Property Trust had a return on equity of 6.60% and a net margin of 33.91%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.02 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Essex Property Trust from $323.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Scotiabank cut Essex Property Trust from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $363.00 to $338.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Essex Property Trust from $360.00 to $382.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Essex Property Trust from $366.00 to $378.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Essex Property Trust from $335.00 to $367.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $356.76.

ESS traded down $3.90 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $323.08. The company had a trading volume of 10,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 329,658. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The business has a 50-day moving average of $341.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $334.72. The company has a market cap of $21.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.96, a P/E/G ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 0.74. Essex Property Trust has a 1 year low of $252.00 and a 1 year high of $359.49.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd were given a dividend of $2.09 per share. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 31st. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 111.32%.

In other news, CFO Barbara Pak sold 5,257 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.00, for a total value of $1,829,436.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO John Farias sold 1,617 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.70, for a total transaction of $563,847.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 12,521 shares of company stock valued at $4,389,721. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Essex Property Trust by 0.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,362,413 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,108,829,000 after purchasing an additional 89,516 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its stake in Essex Property Trust by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 5,535,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,769,943,000 after buying an additional 450,710 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Essex Property Trust by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,372,986 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $438,022,000 after buying an additional 10,082 shares during the period. Resolution Capital Ltd increased its stake in Essex Property Trust by 86.9% in the 2nd quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 1,059,413 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $317,834,000 after buying an additional 492,450 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Essex Property Trust by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 839,016 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $251,713,000 after buying an additional 32,997 shares during the period. 92.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Essex Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, management, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of predominantly apartment communities. The company was founded by George M. Marcus in 1971 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

