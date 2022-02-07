Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate ING Groep (NYSE:ING) Will Announce Earnings of $0.31 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that ING Groep (NYSE:ING) will report $0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for ING Groep’s earnings. ING Groep also reported earnings of $0.31 per share during the same quarter last year. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that ING Groep will report full-year earnings of $1.54 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.48 to $1.60. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.69 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for ING Groep.

ING Groep (NYSE:ING) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.48 billion during the quarter. ING Groep had a return on equity of 8.54% and a net margin of 25.83%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ING. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ING Groep from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of ING Groep in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on ING Groep from €15.00 ($17.24) to €14.50 ($16.67) in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded ING Groep from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of ING Groep from €15.00 ($17.24) to €15.40 ($17.70) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ING Groep presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.76.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in ING Groep during the 2nd quarter valued at $64,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in ING Groep during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in ING Groep during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in ING Groep during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ING Groep during the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.69% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ING traded up $0.12 during trading on Monday, hitting $15.33. 2,950,846 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,468,058. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The company has a market cap of $59.80 billion, a PE ratio of 10.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.79. ING Groep has a fifty-two week low of $9.34 and a fifty-two week high of $15.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.26.

ING Groep NV engages in the provision of banking, investments, life and non-life insurance, and retirement and asset management services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other and Wholesale Banking. The Retail Netherlands segment offers current and savings accounts, business lending, mortgages, and consumer lending.

