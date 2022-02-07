Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) to Announce $3.06 Earnings Per Share

Analysts predict that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) will post $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for L3Harris Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.82 and the highest estimate coming in at $3.18. L3Harris Technologies posted earnings per share of $3.18 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 3.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that L3Harris Technologies will report full-year earnings of $13.58 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.41 to $13.80. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $14.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.35 to $15.54. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover L3Harris Technologies.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 30th. The company reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.26 by $0.04. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 13.26%. The business had revenue of $4.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.14 EPS. L3Harris Technologies’s revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on LHX shares. Robert W. Baird raised L3Harris Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $248.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $254.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. StockNews.com cut L3Harris Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $264.00 to $255.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, TheStreet raised L3Harris Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $245.27.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LHX. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in L3Harris Technologies during the third quarter worth $25,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 69.4% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 128.3% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in L3Harris Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. 81.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LHX traded up $3.79 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $217.03. The stock had a trading volume of 43,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,854,433. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $215.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $223.67. L3Harris Technologies has a 1 year low of $181.60 and a 1 year high of $246.08. The stock has a market cap of $42.59 billion, a PE ratio of 23.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

About L3Harris Technologies

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across air, land, sea, space and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems; Space and Airborne Systems; Communication Systems; and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems; integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms; and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

