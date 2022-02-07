Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $524.29 Million

Brokerages expect that Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) will announce sales of $524.29 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Novavax’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $78.57 million and the highest is $1.19 billion. Novavax posted sales of $279.66 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 87.5%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, March 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Novavax will report full-year sales of $1.52 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.00 billion to $2.12 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $4.93 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.03 billion to $7.95 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Novavax.

Get Novavax alerts:

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($4.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($4.04) by ($0.27). Novavax had a negative return on equity of 149.66% and a negative net margin of 89.31%. The company had revenue of $178.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $347.34 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($3.21) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis.

NVAX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cowen started coverage on shares of Novavax in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Novavax from $305.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Novavax from $172.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $245.86.

In other news, EVP John A. Herrmann III sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.72, for a total value of $1,143,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Gregory M. Glenn sold 1,686 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.13, for a total transaction of $293,583.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 57,461 shares of company stock valued at $10,975,590. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Novavax by 89.5% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 46,649 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,671,000 after acquiring an additional 22,033 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Novavax by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 18,632 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,863,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA acquired a new position in shares of Novavax in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,000,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Novavax in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $310,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Novavax by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,519 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,766,000 after acquiring an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.62% of the company’s stock.

NVAX opened at $89.33 on Monday. Novavax has a twelve month low of $66.38 and a twelve month high of $331.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $139.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $180.07. The company has a market cap of $6.75 billion, a PE ratio of -6.03 and a beta of 1.17.

About Novavax

Novavax, Inc focuses on the discovery, development and commercialization of vaccines to prevent infectious diseases. It provides vaccines for COVID-19, seasonal flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Ebola, and Middle East respiratory syndrome. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Gaithersburg, MD.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Novavax (NVAX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Novavax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novavax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.