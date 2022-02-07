Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Ventyx Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:VTYX) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.28 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Ventyx Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:VTYX) to report earnings per share of ($0.28) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Ventyx Biosciences’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.24) and the lowest is ($0.32). The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Ventyx Biosciences will report full-year earnings of ($3.04) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.64) to ($1.63). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($1.68) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.18) to ($1.41). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Ventyx Biosciences.

Ventyx Biosciences (NASDAQ:VTYX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported ($3.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($2.83).

VTYX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Ventyx Biosciences in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Ventyx Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Lifesci Capital reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Ventyx Biosciences in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Ventyx Biosciences in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Ventyx Biosciences in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.00.

VTYX traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $12.25. 2,113 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 121,196. Ventyx Biosciences has a 1-year low of $11.53 and a 1-year high of $26.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $16.28.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Ventyx Biosciences stock. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Ventyx Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:VTYX) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 12,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000. 58.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ventyx Biosciences Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focused on advancing new therapies for patients living with inflammatory diseases and autoimmune disorders. The company’s clinical stage pipeline includes VTX958, VTX002 and VTX2735. Ventyx Biosciences Inc is headquartered in Encinitas, California.

