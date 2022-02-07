Zacks: Brokerages Expect Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD) to Announce $0.20 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD) will announce $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Cactus’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.18 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.21. Cactus posted earnings per share of $0.08 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 150%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Cactus will report full year earnings of $0.66 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.62 to $0.68. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.19 to $1.45. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Cactus.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on WHD. Barclays lifted their price objective on Cactus from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Cactus from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cactus currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.67.

NYSE:WHD traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $49.78. 11,863 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 395,517. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $41.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.49. The firm has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.59 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a current ratio of 5.59, a quick ratio of 4.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Cactus has a fifty-two week low of $27.26 and a fifty-two week high of $50.47.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. This is an increase from Cactus’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. Cactus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.54%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Cactus by 144.2% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the period. Cim LLC boosted its position in shares of Cactus by 5.8% in the third quarter. Cim LLC now owns 7,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Cactus by 3.0% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Cactus by 7.1% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in Cactus by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 12,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.11% of the company’s stock.

Cactus, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture and sale of wellhead and pressure control equipment. Its products include Cactus SafeDrill wellhead systems as well as frac stacks, Cactus SafeLink monobore, SafeClamp and SafeInject systems. It also offers field services for its products and rental items to assist with the installation, maintenance, and handling of the wellhead and pressure control equipment.

