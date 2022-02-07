Zacks: Brokerages Expect Clipper Realty Inc. (NYSE:CLPR) Will Post Earnings of $0.09 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Clipper Realty Inc. (NYSE:CLPR) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.09 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Clipper Realty’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.10 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.08. Clipper Realty posted earnings per share of $0.07 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 28.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Clipper Realty will report full-year earnings of $0.34 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.31 to $0.37. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.34 to $0.49. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Clipper Realty.

Get Clipper Realty alerts:

Clipper Realty (NYSE:CLPR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.16). Clipper Realty had a negative return on equity of 7.39% and a negative net margin of 5.49%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.06 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CLPR. B. Riley dropped their price objective on Clipper Realty from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Clipper Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 17th.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLPR. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Clipper Realty by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,627,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,180,000 after buying an additional 430,053 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Clipper Realty during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,833,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Clipper Realty by 48.6% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 370,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,720,000 after acquiring an additional 121,001 shares during the last quarter. Belvedere Trading LLC grew its position in Clipper Realty by 109.0% during the 4th quarter. Belvedere Trading LLC now owns 150,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,370,000 after acquiring an additional 78,668 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Clipper Realty by 70.2% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 107,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $791,000 after acquiring an additional 44,430 shares during the last quarter. 42.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CLPR stock opened at $9.05 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $145.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.67 and a beta of 1.04. Clipper Realty has a fifty-two week low of $7.15 and a fifty-two week high of $10.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.31 and a 200-day moving average of $8.79.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th were issued a $0.095 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 15th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.20%. Clipper Realty’s payout ratio is currently -82.61%.

Clipper Realty Company Profile

Clipper Realty, Inc engages in the acquisition, owning, managing, operating, and repositioning of real estate properties. The firm operates through the Residential and Commercial segments. The Residential segment consists of the Flatbush Gardens, the Clover House, the 10 West 65th Street, the 1010 Pacific Street, and portions of the 250 Livingston Street, Tribeca House, and Aspen properties.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Clipper Realty (CLPR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Clipper Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clipper Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.