Zacks: Brokerages Expect First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) Will Post Earnings of $0.91 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) will post $0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for First Internet Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.90 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.92. First Internet Bancorp reported earnings of $1.05 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 13.3%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th.

On average, analysts expect that First Internet Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $4.57 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.37 to $4.77. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $5.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.50 to $6.42. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover First Internet Bancorp.

First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The bank reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.03. First Internet Bancorp had a net margin of 28.86% and a return on equity of 13.21%. The firm had revenue of $31.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.12 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on INBK shares. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of First Internet Bancorp from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Internet Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of First Internet Bancorp from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th.

In other news, CEO David B. Becker bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $43.25 per share, for a total transaction of $432,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 7.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,286 shares of the bank’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 6,674 shares of the bank’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 139.7% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,062 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 619 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 8,716 shares of the bank’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 786 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in First Internet Bancorp by 73.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,563 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,084 shares during the last quarter. 68.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

INBK opened at $48.99 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $47.47. The company has a market cap of $482.75 million, a P/E ratio of 10.16 and a beta of 0.71. First Internet Bancorp has a 1-year low of $28.05 and a 1-year high of $53.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. First Internet Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.98%.

First Internet Bancorp

First Internet Bancorp engages in the provision of online commercial and retail banking products and services. It offers first-lien residential mortgage loans, consumer loans and credit cards & CRE loans in Indiana and other parts of the midwest in the form of office, retail, industrial, and multifamily loans, with credit tenant lease financing.

