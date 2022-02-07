Zacks: Brokerages Expect LightPath Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTH) Will Post Earnings of -$0.02 Per Share

Brokerages expect LightPath Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTH) to announce ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for LightPath Technologies’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.02) and the highest is ($0.01). LightPath Technologies reported earnings per share of ($0.01) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 100%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that LightPath Technologies will report full-year earnings of ($0.04) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.06) to ($0.01). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.04 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for LightPath Technologies.

Get LightPath Technologies alerts:

LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $9.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.79 million. LightPath Technologies had a negative net margin of 10.29% and a negative return on equity of 11.28%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.01 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LightPath Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3.53.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LPTH. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in LightPath Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $60,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in LightPath Technologies by 55.3% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 36,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 13,000 shares during the period. State Street Corp bought a new stake in LightPath Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $105,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in LightPath Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $149,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in LightPath Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $324,000. 25.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ LPTH opened at $2.47 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.68 million, a PE ratio of -16.47 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.18. LightPath Technologies has a 12-month low of $1.69 and a 12-month high of $4.78.

About LightPath Technologies

LightPath Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes optical and infrared components. Its products include molded glass and assemblies, infrared molded lenses, diamond turned, conventional ground and polished ground lenses and assemblies, and collimator assemblies, which are used in applications involving light detection and ranging technology.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on LightPath Technologies (LPTH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for LightPath Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LightPath Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.