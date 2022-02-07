Zacks: Brokerages Expect SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.06 Billion

Brokerages expect SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) to announce $2.06 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for SpartanNash’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.05 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.08 billion. SpartanNash reported sales of $2.25 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 8.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SpartanNash will report full-year sales of $8.90 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $8.88 billion to $8.92 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $9.01 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow SpartanNash.

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. SpartanNash had a return on equity of 9.33% and a net margin of 0.70%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SPTN. Zacks Investment Research raised SpartanNash from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Northcoast Research cut SpartanNash from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.50 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on SpartanNash from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th.

Shares of SpartanNash stock opened at $25.80 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $927.36 million, a PE ratio of 14.58 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a 50 day moving average of $25.02 and a 200 day moving average of $23.00. SpartanNash has a 52 week low of $17.28 and a 52 week high of $26.36.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. SpartanNash’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.20%.

In other news, Director Frank Gambino sold 6,877 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.16, for a total value of $166,148.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of SpartanNash during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SpartanNash by 8,400.0% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,680 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of SpartanNash by 11.8% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of SpartanNash by 48.4% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 2,115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of SpartanNash during the fourth quarter valued at $205,000. 79.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SpartanNash Co engages in the distribution of grocery products to military commissaries in the U.S. It operates through the following segments: Military, Food Distribution and Retail. The Military segment sells and distributes grocery products primarily to U.S. military commissaries and exchanges. The Food Distribution segment distributes groceries to independent and corporate owned grocery retailers using multi-platform sales approach.

