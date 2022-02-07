Zacks: Brokerages Expect The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) to Announce $10.42 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) to post earnings of $10.42 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for The Goldman Sachs Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $9.66 and the highest is $11.00. The Goldman Sachs Group posted earnings per share of $18.60 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 44%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, April 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group will report full year earnings of $39.71 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $36.60 to $43.44. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $41.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $37.79 to $45.93. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover The Goldman Sachs Group.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 18th. The investment management company reported $10.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $11.89 by ($1.08). The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 22.33% and a net margin of 33.29%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $12.08 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GS. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $480.00 to $455.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $479.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, December 6th. UBS Group set a $416.00 price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $435.00 to $465.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $460.00 target price on The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $437.29.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GS. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 2,475.0% during the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 103 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 854.5% during the fourth quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 105 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.96% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GS traded up $0.56 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $368.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 137,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,931,267. The Goldman Sachs Group has a 52-week low of $294.50 and a 52-week high of $426.16. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $378.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $391.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.49.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be paid a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.48%.

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, help companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

