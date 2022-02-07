Zacks: Brokerages Expect Vivid Seats Inc (NASDAQ:SEAT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $148.35 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Vivid Seats Inc (NASDAQ:SEAT) to report sales of $148.35 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Vivid Seats’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $147.00 million and the highest is $149.70 million. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vivid Seats will report full-year sales of $427.95 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $427.00 million to $428.90 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $564.45 million, with estimates ranging from $548.00 million to $580.90 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Vivid Seats.

Vivid Seats (NASDAQ:SEAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($44.05) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $139.54 million for the quarter.

SEAT has been the topic of a number of research reports. initiated coverage on shares of Vivid Seats in a report on Thursday, October 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup upgraded shares of Vivid Seats from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Vivid Seats in a report on Monday, January 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Vivid Seats in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Finally, William Blair began coverage on shares of Vivid Seats in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.50.

NASDAQ:SEAT opened at $8.72 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.33. Vivid Seats has a fifty-two week low of $7.84 and a fifty-two week high of $14.35.

In other Vivid Seats news, major shareholder Benefit Life Insuranc Security sold 36,507,173 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $365,071,730.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 36,511,835 shares of company stock worth $365,120,681 over the last three months.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SEAT. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS acquired a new stake in shares of Vivid Seats in the fourth quarter valued at about $6,834,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Vivid Seats during the fourth quarter worth about $948,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Vivid Seats during the fourth quarter worth about $3,121,000. Finally, K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc acquired a new position in Vivid Seats during the fourth quarter worth about $3,150,000. 51.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vivid Seats Company Profile

Horizon Acquisition Corporation is a blank check company incorporated for the purpose of effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. While the company may pursue an initial business combination target in any industry, it currently intends to concentrate its efforts in identifying businesses in the financial services industry, with a focus on differentiated financial services and financial services-adjacent platforms.

