Zacks: Brokerages Expect Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) to Announce $0.75 EPS

Analysts expect that Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.75 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have made estimates for Vornado Realty Trust’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.70 to $0.88. Vornado Realty Trust reported earnings per share of $0.66 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 13.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, February 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Vornado Realty Trust will report full year earnings of $2.80 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.75 to $2.90. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $3.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.01 to $3.50. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Vornado Realty Trust.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 133.6% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 56,975 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,385,000 after purchasing an additional 32,584 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 16,291 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $681,000 after purchasing an additional 2,330 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 136,233 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,964,000 after purchasing an additional 10,099 shares during the period. First Personal Financial Services grew its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 65,632 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,748,000 after purchasing an additional 11,721 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 260.9% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 92,389 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,867,000 after purchasing an additional 66,791 shares during the period. 68.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Vornado Realty Trust stock traded up $0.39 during trading on Monday, hitting $40.94. 1,151,290 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,462,175. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 6.70 and a current ratio of 6.70. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.88. Vornado Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $35.89 and a 52-week high of $50.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.03 and a beta of 1.32.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be issued a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.18%. Vornado Realty Trust’s payout ratio is -341.93%.

Vornado Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust. The company owns office, retail, merchandise mart properties and other real estate and related investments. Its office properties include various building office complexes and Bank of America Center in San Francisco. The company’s retail properties include shopping centers, regional malls single tenant retail assets.

