Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB) Director John D. Diekman Sells 1,000 Shares

Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB) Director John D. Diekman sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.17, for a total transaction of $50,170.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZLAB traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $49.45. 780,833 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 614,677. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $59.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.68. Zai Lab Limited has a 12 month low of $39.75 and a 12 month high of $187.46.

Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($1.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.24) by $0.23. The business had revenue of $43.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.43 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Zai Lab Limited will post -6.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zai Lab during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Zai Lab by 97.9% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 673 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Zai Lab by 50.9% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Zai Lab in the 2nd quarter worth about $247,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in Zai Lab by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. 65.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ZLAB shares. Macquarie started coverage on shares of Zai Lab in a report on Friday, January 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Zai Lab from $189.00 to $136.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Zai Lab from $217.00 to $231.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Zai Lab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Zai Lab in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $187.32.

Zai Lab Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovering, licensing, developing, and commercializing proprietary therapeutics that address areas of unmet medical need in the fields of oncology, infectious, and autoimmune diseases. The firm’s products include Zejula and Optune. The company was founded by Samantha Ying Du and Marietta Wu in April 2014 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

