ZClassic Trading Up 4.8% Over Last Week (ZCL)

ZClassic (CURRENCY:ZCL) traded 2.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 7th. During the last seven days, ZClassic has traded 4.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One ZClassic coin can currently be bought for $0.10 or 0.00000237 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ZClassic has a total market cap of $971,752.61 and $5,771.00 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get ZClassic alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $129.64 or 0.00293666 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $36.63 or 0.00082970 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $47.96 or 0.00108639 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 15.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002265 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0449 or 0.00000102 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00003600 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0854 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000011 BTC.

VoteCoin (VOT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About ZClassic

ZClassic is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. ZClassic’s total supply is 9,287,024 coins. ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ZClassic is zclassic-ce.com . The official message board for ZClassic is t.me/ZclassicCE_Announcement . The Reddit community for ZClassic is /r/ZClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “ZClassic is a cryptocurrency forked from Zcash. It has the exact same features as ZEC, including its private transactions protected by zero knowledge proofs and its Equihash Proof of Stake mining, but with no founder's reward. This founder's reward is currently deducted from mined zcash blocks (20% of all block rewards during the first four years of mining which will amount to 10% of the total zcash supply). By removing this founder's reward ZClassic wants to make mining fair for everyone involved. Block explorer data from https://classic.zcha.in/ “

Buying and Selling ZClassic

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZClassic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZClassic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZClassic using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ZClassic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZClassic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.