ZeroSwap Price Reaches $0.14 on Exchanges (ZEE)

ZeroSwap (CURRENCY:ZEE) traded up 2.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 7th. ZeroSwap has a total market cap of $8.79 million and $581,532.00 worth of ZeroSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ZeroSwap coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000325 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, ZeroSwap has traded 18% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002345 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00004180 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001110 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002342 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.48 or 0.00043315 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.80 or 0.00109669 BTC.

About ZeroSwap

ZeroSwap (ZEE) is a coin. ZeroSwap’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 63,429,102 coins. ZeroSwap’s official Twitter account is @ZeroSwapLabs and its Facebook page is accessible here . ZeroSwap’s official website is zeroswap.io

According to CryptoCompare, “ZeroSwap.io is a Multi-Chain, Zero-fee, On-chain Trading protocol with Liquidity Mining, DeFi Token Offering, and DEX Aggregation. The protocol will reward users every time they make an on-chain trade and provide liquidity to existing DEXes. All transactions would be Gasless with Zero Trade Fee. “

Buying and Selling ZeroSwap

