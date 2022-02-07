Zeta Global (NASDAQ:ZETA) Trading Up 6.5%

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:ZETA) rose 6.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $10.65 and last traded at $10.52. Approximately 8,728 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 331,391 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.88.

ZETA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Zeta Global in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of Zeta Global in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zeta Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Zeta Global presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.89.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29.

Zeta Global (NASDAQ:ZETA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $115.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $109.45 million. Research analysts forecast that Zeta Global Holdings Corp. will post -2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZETA. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in Zeta Global during the second quarter valued at $109,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in Zeta Global during the second quarter valued at $2,259,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Zeta Global during the second quarter valued at $13,674,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Zeta Global during the second quarter valued at $156,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Zeta Global during the second quarter valued at $24,154,000. Institutional investors own 22.22% of the company’s stock.

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. operates an omnichannel data-driven cloud platform that provides enterprises with consumer intelligence and marketing automation software in the United States and internationally. The company's Zeta Marketing Platform analyzes billions of structured and unstructured data points to predict consumer intent by leveraging sophisticated machine learning algorithms and the industry's opted-in data set for omnichannel marketing; and Consumer Data Platform ingests, analyzes, and distills disparate data points to generate a single view of a consumer, encompassing identity, profile characteristics, behaviors, and purchase intent.

