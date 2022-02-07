ZeuxCoin (ZUC) Price Down 0% Over Last Week

ZeuxCoin (CURRENCY:ZUC) traded 12.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 7th. One ZeuxCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, ZeuxCoin has traded 0% lower against the US dollar. ZeuxCoin has a market capitalization of $171,102.60 and approximately $2.00 worth of ZeuxCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get ZeuxCoin alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002278 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 16.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00004595 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001120 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002277 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.84 or 0.00042902 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.29 or 0.00107680 BTC.

ZeuxCoin Profile

ZUC is a coin. It launched on November 23rd, 2018. ZeuxCoin’s total supply is 750,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 189,999,899 coins. ZeuxCoin’s official message board is medium.com/zeux . ZeuxCoin’s official Twitter account is @ZeuxApp and its Facebook page is accessible here . ZeuxCoin’s official website is www.zeux.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Zeux is a blockchain-based financial ecosystem company, building the world's first crypto mobile payment app that uses the world’s first integrated crypto & fiat investment platform. By partnering with a long list of financial institutions in both the fiat and crypto worlds, Zeux are merging these different financial services combining mobile payment, banking, and investment services into one application. ZUC is an Ethereum-based token that will serve as a medium of exchange on the platform. “

ZeuxCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZeuxCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZeuxCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZeuxCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ZeuxCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZeuxCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.